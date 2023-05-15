Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $86,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,224,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,790 shares of company stock worth $33,073,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMG opened at $2,045.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,765.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,603.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $2,077.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

