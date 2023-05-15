Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,945 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,945 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Avery Dennison worth $73,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,572 shares of company stock worth $1,909,693. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.29.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $173.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Read More

