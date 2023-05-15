Jennison Associates LLC Sells 5,477 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of HEICO worth $50,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $165.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $177.55.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at $19,057,592.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $3,452,393. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.