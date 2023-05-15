Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.70% of Bank OZK worth $85,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 88,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.37. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

