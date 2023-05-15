Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,142 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.50% of Ryan Specialty worth $53,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

In related news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $204,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $1,833,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $204,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,921 shares of company stock worth $5,485,592 in the last 90 days. 54.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $43.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

