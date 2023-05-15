Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.00 million-$185.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.56 million. Lantronix also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.06-$0.08 EPS.

Lantronix Trading Up 7.5 %

Lantronix stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $162.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LTRX. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 146,421 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 67,063 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 62,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

