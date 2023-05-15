Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652,451 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.82% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $58,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $21.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.11. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $646,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $646,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,131,625.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $381,868.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,684. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

