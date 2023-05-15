Jennison Associates LLC Buys 84,485 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,898,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,485 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Clear Secure worth $52,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth $5,663,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seyed Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $27,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $135,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seyed Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $27,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,487.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Price Performance

YOU stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $128.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

