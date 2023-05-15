Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 114,136 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Blackstone worth $54,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 107.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $82.86 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 101.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.63.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

