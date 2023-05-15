Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 69,727 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,727 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $51,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

BankUnited Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $16.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $42.17.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BKU. UBS Group began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

