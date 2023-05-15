Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,197 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $57,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 179.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,043,000 after purchasing an additional 696,744 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Brunswick by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,693,000 after buying an additional 622,720 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 370.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 391,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,618,000 after acquiring an additional 308,189 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,271,000 after acquiring an additional 286,428 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,428,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,390 shares of company stock worth $2,239,672. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brunswick Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have commented on BC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $77.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.99. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

