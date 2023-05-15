Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.18

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK stock opened at $79.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.74. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHK. Citigroup began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

