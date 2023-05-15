Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,728 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Cactus worth $55,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cactus in the second quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cactus by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cactus by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,021.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE WHD opened at $34.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cactus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Articles

