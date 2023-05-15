The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Short Interest Update

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Real Good Food Price Performance

RGF stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $103.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.24. Real Good Food has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.23. Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $35.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Research analysts expect that Real Good Food will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Real Good Food

RGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Real Good Food from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $100,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 826,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,073.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,521.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $100,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 826,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,073.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,806 shares of company stock worth $263,362 over the last three months. 24.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Good Food

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Real Good Food by 70.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 16.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

