Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 24,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ SJ opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. Scienjoy has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.25.
Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $83.66 million during the quarter.
Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.
