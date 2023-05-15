Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 984,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $49,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 42.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 153.3% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,436,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 78,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Century Communities Stock Performance

CCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE:CCS opened at $66.84 on Monday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $68.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

