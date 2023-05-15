Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,734,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,086 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 6.30% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $48,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 177,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

In other news, Director Hope S. Taitz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,608.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner bought 21,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,903.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hope S. Taitz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,608.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

INN stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

