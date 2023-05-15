Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,174 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Ralph Lauren worth $48,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RL. Barclays raised Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $112.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.19 and its 200-day moving average is $112.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $128.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Further Reading

