Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stake Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,953,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,179 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $47,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after buying an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after buying an additional 992,074 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,524,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,713,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 69.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after buying an additional 1,849,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,908,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,977,000 after buying an additional 178,424 shares during the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycor HCM Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $21.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 0.43. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $34.95.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Further Reading

