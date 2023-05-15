Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Diamondback Energy worth $47,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $128.00 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

