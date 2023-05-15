Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 2,942,879 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,140,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942,879 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $45,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $60,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.95. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

