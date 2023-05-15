Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,279 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $44,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,821,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after buying an additional 127,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,260,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.67.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $410.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $423.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.