IMC Chicago LLC Buys 11,120 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU)

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 4.63% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPUU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 447.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,377,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPUU opened at $80.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.55. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $92.71.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected by S&Ps index committee. SPUU was launched on May 28, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

