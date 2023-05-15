IMC Chicago LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLS)

IMC Chicago LLC trimmed its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLS – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,423 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 4.65% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,609,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TSLS opened at $31.70 on Monday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

