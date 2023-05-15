Jennison Associates LLC Has $59.60 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,217,432 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $59,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $111.00 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average is $104.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HZNP. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.