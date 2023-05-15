Jennison Associates LLC Has $59.05 Million Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,067,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,531 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $59,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 108.6% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $90.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $97.03. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $522,991.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $3,515,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $25,387,705.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $522,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,162 shares of company stock valued at $19,624,844. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

