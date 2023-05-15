Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 873,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206,718 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $112,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fabrinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $1,445,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock opened at $91.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.15. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.30.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

