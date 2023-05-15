Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 32,543 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,959,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,543 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.37% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $59,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Insider Transactions at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.