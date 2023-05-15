Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 51,739 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 8.68% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $105,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $60.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $107.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.38 million, a P/E ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.46.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -223.19%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Featured Articles

