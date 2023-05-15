Jennison Associates LLC Grows Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 578,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $59,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $11,823,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 472.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,735,465. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $93.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average of $99.73.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.