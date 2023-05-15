Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 4.30% of Huron Consulting Group worth $62,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,529.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,557.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have commented on HURN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.

HURN opened at $80.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $87.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.08.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

