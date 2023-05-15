Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,036,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.38% of Cohu worth $97,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cohu by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 139,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $69,346.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $69,346.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,037 shares of company stock worth $435,140. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $34.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.57. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

