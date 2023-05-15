Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $107.85 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,343 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $107,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $82.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.