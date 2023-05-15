Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $104.41 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $104,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 219,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $75.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

