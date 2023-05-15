Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $105,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter worth $794,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Hub Group by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,382 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBG opened at $74.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

