Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,801 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.92% of ALLETE worth $107,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 45.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ALLETE by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $61.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.88.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.22%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Featured Articles

