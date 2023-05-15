Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,279 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Burlington Stores worth $116,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $174.24 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.28 and its 200 day moving average is $198.31.

Insider Activity

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.94.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

