Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 68,708 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,845,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,708 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.24% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $113,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after acquiring an additional 168,670 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,930,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,535,000 after purchasing an additional 222,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 354,812 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,170,000 after buying an additional 394,053 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGY. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

NYSE MGY opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.53 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. Research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

