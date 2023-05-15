Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 118,026 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,069,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of American Electric Power worth $100,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 57,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 27,262 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $91.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.