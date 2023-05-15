Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $101.16 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,360,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,796 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $101,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 575.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,289,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,315,000 after buying an additional 2,802,240 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vistra by 464.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,775,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 2,443.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,965,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James A. Burke acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,648.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vistra Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $24.52 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -25.23%.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

