Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Roper Technologies worth $110,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP stock opened at $461.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $463.70.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

