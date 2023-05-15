Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,323,982 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Corteva worth $111,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

CTVA stock opened at $57.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $61.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

