Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.54% of Chemed worth $116,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Trading Up 0.4 %

CHE opened at $547.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $570.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $539.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

