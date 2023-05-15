Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $249.08 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,403,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,538 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $249,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 533,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 70,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 273,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

