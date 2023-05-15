Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 61,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.28% of Ashland worth $249,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,523,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

NYSE ASH opened at $90.36 on Monday. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.64 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

