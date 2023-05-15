Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $255.58 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,652,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,873 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.00% of Air Lease worth $255,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 74,067 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Air Lease by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $38.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $601.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.62 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 21.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

