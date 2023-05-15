GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,655,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,578,000 after buying an additional 254,581 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 374,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after purchasing an additional 242,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,140,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 156,340 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO opened at $56.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

