Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,339 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

