Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.43 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.58.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

