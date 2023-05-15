Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 153.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,836,000 after purchasing an additional 925,805 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,936,000 after acquiring an additional 846,158 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,632,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,177,000 after acquiring an additional 819,573 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,184,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,551,000 after acquiring an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 2.6 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $83.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

